Ramaphosa cuts Egypt trip short, will meet Eskom on Wednesday

The Presidency has confirmed Ramaphosa will meet with Eskom management on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that President Cyril Ramaphosa is heading back home amid an electricity crisis.

Ramaphosa left the country for Egypt on Monday. The announcement on his trip was made shortly after Eskom announced stage 6 load shedding.

He is in Egypt to attend the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development Conference, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived in Cairo, Egypt where is undertaking an Official Visit. South Africa and Egypt enjoy cordial bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and fraternal bonds dating back to the era of the liberation struggle. #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/dWANVC5tdW — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 10, 2019

The Presidency said Ramaphosa would be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel, Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo and Minister of Tourism Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

ESKOM IN CRISIS

Eskom on Tuesday said it was in a better position with generating capacity, but heavy rain in Mpumalanga was still impacting its coal supply.

The power utility implemented stage four load shedding on Tuesday morning, down from stage six on Monday.

