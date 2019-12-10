No clarity on when Centurion Lake Hotel will reopen following floods
The South African National Defence force evacuated residents from the Centurion Lake Hotel using a helicopter.
CENTURION - As rainy weather persists in Gauteng, it's yet to be seen whether all the roads and bridges in the Centurion CBD will be reopened soon.
A number of suburbs in the area were flooded on Monday.
Paramedics were forced to swim through the Hennops Diver to the hotel to try and rescue some people.
Tshwane EMS district chief Floris de Klerk said: “We entered the hotel from the north side and we managed to take out 17 people from the hotel.”
All of the guests have been transferred to other hotels in the area and it’s unclear when the Centurion Lake Hotel will be reopened.
Meanwhile, Gauteng disaster management said it was on high alert as the rainy weather was expected to persist at least until Wednesday.
