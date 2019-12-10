Neighbours appeal for help for sickly Soshanguve woman (62) living in a shack

SOSHANGUVE - With severe flooding expected to continue in Gauteng at least until Wednesday, a desperate community in Soshanguve is appealing for help.

It's one of many areas affected by incessant rains in the last few days.

In the east of the capital in Mamelodi, dozens of shacks were submerged, and some swept away, while in Centurion, hotel guests had to be airlifted to safety.

Severe flooding has destroyed hundreds of shacks in Pretoria over the past few days.

A concerned community in Soshanguve is worried that a shack belonging to a 62-year-old sickly woman may be next.

Nikki, as she is known, has lived there for 11 years in a flooded shack, with a leaking roof and no electricity.

The community said little is known about her, other than she makes a living from recycling bottles and has no family.

Her neighbours say they’ve reached out to government for assistance, but no help has arrived.

“There is a lady who is a member of Parliament not far from here, I went to her and told her about this old lady. That was in 2011 and now it’s 2019, nothing has been happening. She told us to go to the councillor.”

Emergency services say they were on high alert as the province continued to experience heavy rains.