Neighbours appeal for help for sickly Soshanguve woman (62) living in a shack
A concerned community in Soshanguve is worried that a shack belonging to a 62-year-old sickly woman may be swept away in the floods.
SOSHANGUVE - With severe flooding expected to continue in Gauteng at least until Wednesday, a desperate community in Soshanguve is appealing for help.
It's one of many areas affected by incessant rains in the last few days.
In the east of the capital in Mamelodi, dozens of shacks were submerged, and some swept away, while in Centurion, hotel guests had to be airlifted to safety.
Severe flooding has destroyed hundreds of shacks in Pretoria over the past few days.
A concerned community in Soshanguve is worried that a shack belonging to a 62-year-old sickly woman may be next.
Nikki, as she is known, has lived there for 11 years in a flooded shack, with a leaking roof and no electricity.
The community said little is known about her, other than she makes a living from recycling bottles and has no family.
Her neighbours say they’ve reached out to government for assistance, but no help has arrived.
“There is a lady who is a member of Parliament not far from here, I went to her and told her about this old lady. That was in 2011 and now it’s 2019, nothing has been happening. She told us to go to the councillor.”
Emergency services say they were on high alert as the province continued to experience heavy rains.
More in Local
-
Eskom COO Oberholzer ‘hopes’ they won't have to implement stage 8
-
Gender commission slams Bogopane-Zulu’s comments on GBV
-
Unions welcomes decision to place Prasa under administration
-
No clarity on when Centurion Lake Hotel will reopen following floods
-
CARTOON: From Miss Universe to Miss Management
-
As we go back to stage 4, Ramaphosa says load shedding bad for economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.