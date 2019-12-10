Mchunu: Govt to cap wasteful expenditure by cutting ministers' perks
The minister announced the proposed changes to the Ministerial Handbook at a briefing in Tshwane on Monday.
TSHWANE - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said government was trying to put a stop to the gravy train by capping expenditure on items like new cars for ministers and security upgrades on their private residences.
Mchunu announced the proposed changes to the Ministerial Handbook at a briefing in Tshwane on Monday. The handbook has controversially been used by ministers in the past to justify lavish travel and car expenses, while the country's economic growth remains stagnant.
The days of ministers using taxpayer funds to erect high perimeter walls topped with electric fencing and state of the art surveillance systems are over - those expenses would soon come from their own pockets.
That was among some of the changes to the Ministerial Handbook announced by Mchunu. He said in respect of water and electricity, the state’s contribution would be limited to R5,000 per month per state-owned residence, while no contribution would be made in respect of private residences.
Mchunu added that no cleaning materials, equipment, and chemicals would be provided to these residences and ministers would be responsible for all the costs related to the domestic workers they employ.
He said the cost of new cars would be capped at R700,000, while domestic travel for the ministers and their spouses would be in economy class only.
More in Politics
-
SACP can never replace ANC & Cosatu - Nzimande
-
Ben Turok remembered 'giant' of liberation struggle
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The impact of slates and factions on the ANC and SA
-
'Pay back the money': ANC calls for charges against DA & former MMC
-
ANC stalwart Ben Turok dies
-
SACP congress to assess progress on implementation of resolutions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.