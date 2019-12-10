Man arrested for allegedly raping, killing girl (10) in EC
On Sunday, the victim was playing with friends at a home where a traditional ceremony took place.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for allegedly having raped and killed a 10-year-old girl, in the Kei bridge area, in the Eastern Cape.
On Sunday, the victim was playing with friends at a home where a traditional ceremony took place.
The girl's grandmother left her there to continue playing.
The police's Jackson Manatha said later that day when the victim's sister went to fetch her, she couldn't be found.
“A missing person profile was then reported to the police and a search was done by both the police and the community. The young girl was found in an unused house already dead; she is believed to have been raped before she was killed.”
A man was subsequently arrested and will appear in court on Wednesday.
More in Local
-
SACP can never replace ANC & Cosatu - Nzimande
-
Mchunu: Govt to cap wasteful expenditure by cutting ministers' perks
-
What stage 6 (and 7 & 8) load shedding means for Gauteng
-
Ian Khama taking legal action against Jako Hubona over terrorism claims
-
DWS: Gauteng dam levels to be assessed when rainy weather subsides
-
KZN man accused of killing his girlfriend to appear in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.