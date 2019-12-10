Man arrested for allegedly raping, killing girl (10) in EC

On Sunday, the victim was playing with friends at a home where a traditional ceremony took place.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for allegedly having raped and killed a 10-year-old girl, in the Kei bridge area, in the Eastern Cape.

On Sunday, the victim was playing with friends at a home where a traditional ceremony took place.

The girl's grandmother left her there to continue playing.

The police's Jackson Manatha said later that day when the victim's sister went to fetch her, she couldn't be found.

“A missing person profile was then reported to the police and a search was done by both the police and the community. The young girl was found in an unused house already dead; she is believed to have been raped before she was killed.”

A man was subsequently arrested and will appear in court on Wednesday.