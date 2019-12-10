KZN man accused of killing his girlfriend to appear in court

The suspect was arrested on Sunday afternoon after 27-year-old Sanelisiwe Chiliza was found dead at their home in the Magabheni township, south of Durban.

DURBAN - A 31-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrate Court on Tuesday for allegedly killing his girlfriend.

He was arrested on Sunday afternoon after 27-year-old Sanelisiwe Chiliza was found dead at their home in the Magabheni township, south of Durban. KZN police said her body was covered in bruises and stab wounds.

This was the latest in a number of attacks on women in the past few weeks, despite initiatives from government to stop gender-based violence. KZN police told Eyewitness News that Chiliza was stabbed multiple times.

It is believed the victim and the suspect had an argument after returning from a local tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning. The suspect allegedly accused Chiliza of cheating on him and attacked her.

Later on Sunday afternoon, the suspect called Chiliza’s sister to notify her that Chiliza had died.

Chiliza leaves behind one child.