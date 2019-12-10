KZN man accused of killing his girlfriend to appear in court
The suspect was arrested on Sunday afternoon after 27-year-old Sanelisiwe Chiliza was found dead at their home in the Magabheni township, south of Durban.
DURBAN - A 31-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrate Court on Tuesday for allegedly killing his girlfriend.
He was arrested on Sunday afternoon after 27-year-old Sanelisiwe Chiliza was found dead at their home in the Magabheni township, south of Durban. KZN police said her body was covered in bruises and stab wounds.
This was the latest in a number of attacks on women in the past few weeks, despite initiatives from government to stop gender-based violence. KZN police told Eyewitness News that Chiliza was stabbed multiple times.
It is believed the victim and the suspect had an argument after returning from a local tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning. The suspect allegedly accused Chiliza of cheating on him and attacked her.
Later on Sunday afternoon, the suspect called Chiliza’s sister to notify her that Chiliza had died.
Chiliza leaves behind one child.
More in Local
-
What stage 6 (and 7 & 8) load shedding means for Gauteng
-
Ian Khama taking legal action against Jako Hubona over terrorism claims
-
DWS: Gauteng dam levels to be assessed when rainy weather subsides
-
Eskom COO Oberholzer ‘hopes’ they won't have to implement stage 8
-
Neighbours appeal for help for sickly Soshanguve woman (62) living in a shack
-
Gender commission slams Bogopane-Zulu’s comments on GBV
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.