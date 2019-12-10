Ian Khama taking legal action against Jako Hubona over terrorism claims
JOHANNESBURG - Former Botswana President Ian Khama said he was taking action against the investigator who alleged that he siphoned-off billions to finance terrorism.
On Monday, Khama said he was filing charges including defamation against Jako Hubona.
Hubona filed affidavits saying Khama, South African business person Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe and others stole billions, some of which were sent to South Africa.
But South African banks say the accounts didn’t exist.
The Botswana prosecuting authority has been quiet since South African banks said documents filed with the Gaborone High Court were fake.
Intelligence agent Welimenah Maswabi - who was arrested and kept in custody for a month - is now out on bail.
Khama said the allegations in Hubona’s affidavit were false, and they were deliberately and maliciously fabricated with the intention to tarnish the names of everyone mentioned.
He said Hubona’s actions could also tarnish the good name of Botswana and its Reserve Bank and must be found to be criminal.
He also accuses the government of sponsoring Hubona’s actions to discredit the opposition, which he said demonstrated intolerance and immaturity.
