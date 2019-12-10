Gender commission slams Bogopane-Zulu’s comments on GBV

While addressing a conference last week, Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu allegedly said women were not only victims but also contributors of gender-based violence.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality said it plans to meet with Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu following her recent comments on gender-based violence.

The commission said as a custodian of the Constitution, the deputy minister missed the opportunity to educate and reframe the message that women were responsible for the violence they experience.

Spokesperson Javu Baloyi said her statements were reckless.

“People with authority and power cannot be going around making uninformed statements without substance and basis. It is very worrying that this thing is happening during the 16 Days of Activism and people are saying things to hog the limelight instead of saying something that is substantiated.”