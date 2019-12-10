Gender commission slams Bogopane-Zulu’s comments on GBV

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Gender commission slams Bogopane-Zulu’s comments on GBV

While addressing a conference last week, Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu allegedly said women were not only victims but also contributors of gender-based violence.

A screenshot of deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli (left) joined by Deputy Social Development Minister Hendriëtta Bogopane-Zulu addressing media regarding the launch of The National Men’s Parliament in Cape Town on 18 November 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt
A screenshot of deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli (left) joined by Deputy Social Development Minister Hendriëtta Bogopane-Zulu addressing media regarding the launch of The National Men’s Parliament in Cape Town on 18 November 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality said it plans to meet with Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu following her recent comments on gender-based violence.

While addressing a conference last week, Bogopane-Zulu allegedly said women were not only victims but also contributors of gender-based violence.

The commission said as a custodian of the Constitution, the deputy minister missed the opportunity to educate and reframe the message that women were responsible for the violence they experience.

Spokesperson Javu Baloyi said her statements were reckless.

“People with authority and power cannot be going around making uninformed statements without substance and basis. It is very worrying that this thing is happening during the 16 Days of Activism and people are saying things to hog the limelight instead of saying something that is substantiated.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA