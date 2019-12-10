View all in Latest
Foreign nationals in CT: Namibia is no longer an option for us

On Western Cape High Court heard the City’s application for an urgent interdict against foreign nationals living in and around the church.

Foreign nationals are seen inside the Methodist Church in Cape Town on 10 December 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Foreign nationals are seen inside the Methodist Church in Cape Town on 10 December 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Refugees living at the Methodist Church are met with the City of Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon to discuss alternative accommodation.

On Western Cape High Court heard the City’s application for an urgent interdict against foreign nationals living in and around the church.

The court ordered the refugee leaders to meet with the Home Affairs Department and the South African Police Service.

Hundreds of foreign nationals are still at the Methodist Church in the CBD since moving in a more than a month ago.

Some are inside the church, and many are camped outside, cooking hot meals on coal and are washing clothes in buckets on the pavement.

Rubbish bins are also overflowing and packets of dirt stand on the side of the road.

Refugee leader Papy Sukumi said Tuesday’s discussion was about finding solutions and alternative accommodation because the church is only temporary.

He also adds that walking to the Namibian border is no longer an option.

“We have 56 people who are returning back from the border.”

