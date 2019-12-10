Foreign nationals in CT: Namibia is no longer an option for us
On Western Cape High Court heard the City’s application for an urgent interdict against foreign nationals living in and around the church.
CAPE TOWN - Refugees living at the Methodist Church are met with the City of Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon to discuss alternative accommodation.
The court ordered the refugee leaders to meet with the Home Affairs Department and the South African Police Service.
Hundreds of foreign nationals are still at the Methodist Church in the CBD since moving in a more than a month ago.
Some are inside the church, and many are camped outside, cooking hot meals on coal and are washing clothes in buckets on the pavement.
Rubbish bins are also overflowing and packets of dirt stand on the side of the road.
Refugee leader Papy Sukumi said Tuesday’s discussion was about finding solutions and alternative accommodation because the church is only temporary.
He also adds that walking to the Namibian border is no longer an option.
“We have 56 people who are returning back from the border.”
#Refugee leader Papy Sukumi says today’s meeting was about finding solutions.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 10, 2019
Sukumi and other refugee leaders appeared in the Western Cape High Court yesterday. KP pic.twitter.com/SIkJleD7L7
#CTRefugees Refugees living at the Methodist Church met with the City of Cape Town this afternoon.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 10, 2019
They discussed alternative accommodation, because the church is only temporary. KP pic.twitter.com/CAyo5J6hRS
