DWS: Gauteng dam levels to be assessed when rainy weather subsides
A few weeks ago, there were concerns after the Vaal Dam, which provides water for most of Gauteng and neighbouring provinces, slipped below 40%.
JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) on Monday said dams would be assessed when the rainy weather has subsided to see where the levels stood.
A few weeks ago, there were concerns after the Vaal Dam, which provides water for most of Gauteng and neighbouring provinces, slipped below 40%. It’s hoped the rain would provide a much-needed boost.
Gauteng has seen heavy rains over the past week with flooding in a number of centres including Centurion.
DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “We are expecting that probably from Thursday or Friday, we should start seeing a little bit of a difference in terms of the dam levels.”
Ratau said the water was also flowing to Gauteng from Mpumalanga, North West, and the Free State into the integrated Vaal River and should arrive by Friday.
The South African Weather Service has predicted 80% of rain in the province again on Tuesday.
WATCH: Floating cars, water-filled roads and helicopter rescues – Centurion floods
