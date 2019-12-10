DWS: Gauteng dam levels to be assessed when rainy weather subsides

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

DWS: Gauteng dam levels to be assessed when rainy weather subsides

A few weeks ago, there were concerns after the Vaal Dam, which provides water for most of Gauteng and neighbouring provinces, slipped below 40%.

FILE: Vaal Dam. Picture: EWN
FILE: Vaal Dam. Picture: EWN
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) on Monday said dams would be assessed when the rainy weather has subsided to see where the levels stood.

A few weeks ago, there were concerns after the Vaal Dam, which provides water for most of Gauteng and neighbouring provinces, slipped below 40%. It’s hoped the rain would provide a much-needed boost.

Gauteng has seen heavy rains over the past week with flooding in a number of centres including Centurion.

DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “We are expecting that probably from Thursday or Friday, we should start seeing a little bit of a difference in terms of the dam levels.”

Ratau said the water was also flowing to Gauteng from Mpumalanga, North West, and the Free State into the integrated Vaal River and should arrive by Friday.

The South African Weather Service has predicted 80% of rain in the province again on Tuesday.

WATCH: Floating cars, water-filled roads and helicopter rescues – Centurion floods

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA