Eskom COO Oberholzer ‘hopes’ they won't have to implement stage 8
The utility said its emergency response command centre and technical teams have been working around the clock to stabilise the grid.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said the utility understood why the implementation of stage 6 load shedding caused panic among South Africans and it's hoped this would not extend beyond that level.
Stage 6 was effected for the first time on Monday for several hours but there was no clear communication around how this would affect consumers.
The country is now back to stage 4 but for ease of planning, some municipalities have already started publishing provisional schedules covering up to stage 8 load shedding.
Oberholzer said Monday's circumstances were extraordinary as some power stations were flooded while above average pressure was placed on the utility's emergency diesel supply.
He's warned that generating plants remain unpredictable and unreliable.
“I can understand if you refer to panic among the public but from an Eskom point of view, there’s no panic. What stage 8 means is that we need to shed 8000 MW, do we see ourselves getting there? We trust and hope that we never get there but never is a long time.”
On Tuesday morning, the utility said its emergency response command centre and technical teams have been working around the clock to stabilise the grid.
Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said stage 6 was a necessary move: “It is still a controlled way to ensure that we don’t have a complete blackout.”
South Africans were left asking questions about what stage 6 of load shedding meant while municipalities scrambled to amend their schedules.
Meanwhile, there are warnings that the ongoing blackouts will place South Africa in even further economic trouble.
Economist Iraj Abedian said if this trend continued, South Africa could go into a recession.
“If it continues like this, no mine can operate with this ‘don’t call me, I’ll call you when we have electricity’. No factory, business, financial services can run when there’s no power.”
The country is currently surviving on stage 4 load shedding until 11 pm on Tuesday.
More in Business
-
Unions welcomes decision to place Prasa under administration
-
African governments struggle to turn around loss-making airlines
-
CARTOON: From Miss Universe to Miss Management
-
As we go back to stage 4, Ramaphosa says load shedding bad for economy
-
Rand weaker as power cuts weigh on sentiment
-
Petra Diamonds halts SA operations over power cuts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.