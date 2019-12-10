Dlamini Zuma: 2 dead in Tshwane floods
Gauteng has been lashed by heavy rain over the past few days with rising water prompting emergency rescues and evacuations in some parts of the capital.
JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has confirmed at least two people have died following floods in Tshwane, while a mother is still missing.
Gauteng has been lashed by heavy rain over the past few days with rising water prompting emergency rescues and evacuations in some parts of the capital.
It’s also led to a traffic gridlock and hundreds of people who were displaced are being housed at the Nelmapius Community Centre.
The minister is visiting the centre today.
“In Centurion, there was a body that washed up. They are certifying the person. We have one fatality that is related directly to the floods, and another was electrocuted in Soshanguve.”
