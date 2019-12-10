View all in Latest
Dlamini Zuma: 2 dead in Tshwane floods

Gauteng has been lashed by heavy rain over the past few days with rising water prompting emergency rescues and evacuations in some parts of the capital.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma addressing the media on the recent flooding in Gauteng at a community centre in Nellmapius on 10 December 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma addressing the media on the recent flooding in Gauteng at a community centre in Nellmapius on 10 December 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has confirmed at least two people have died following floods in Tshwane, while a mother is still missing.

Gauteng has been lashed by heavy rain over the past few days with rising water prompting emergency rescues and evacuations in some parts of the capital.

It’s also led to a traffic gridlock and hundreds of people who were displaced are being housed at the Nelmapius Community Centre.

The minister is visiting the centre today.

“In Centurion, there was a body that washed up. They are certifying the person. We have one fatality that is related directly to the floods, and another was electrocuted in Soshanguve.”

WATCH: Floating cars, water-filled roads and helicopter rescues – Centurion floods

Timeline

