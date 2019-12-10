Authorities on alert as more rain expected in JHB

No incidents were reported on Tuesday, but officials are focusing their attention on the Jukskei, Bultfontein and Klipvalley River.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services and disaster management remain on high alert with more rain expected in and around the city.

Gauteng has been lashed by heavy rain over the past few days with rising water prompting emergency rescues and evacuations in some parts of the capital.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said water rescue teams would be on standby to respond swiftly.

“We encourage all our motorists to create a safe following distance and to exercise caution as roads are wet. We are monitoring things.”