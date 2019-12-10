2 children among 3 killed in Nyanga shack fire

Rand, Eskom dollar bonds hit by load shedding
The fire also claimed the life of a man when the blaze broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning, damaging many informal structures.
CAPE TOWN - Two children have died in a fire in Nyanga, in Cape Town.
The cause of the blaze is unknown at this stage.
The city's Jermaine Carelse said: “The officer was informed that three people were unaccounted for. Later the bodies an adult male and two female, who were minors, were discovered. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.”
