1 in every 31 children in SA will die before their fifth birthday
This is according to the South African Child Gauge 2019, which was published on Tuesday by the University of Cape Town’s Children’s Institute.
CAPE TOWN - One in every 31 children in South Africa will die before their fifth birthday.
This is according to the South African Child Gauge 2019, which was published on Tuesday by the University of Cape Town’s Children’s Institute.
This 14th annual review of the situation of children in the country explores how the early investment in child and adolescent health offers the greatest returns.
The report has found over the past 10 years, South Africa has made significant strides in reducing under-five mortality and deaths due to HIV has decreased from 79 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2004 to 32 in 2017.
Research, however, shows most children are still dying from preventable causes such as neonatal conditions, HIV, diarrhoea, pneumonia and injuries.
More in Local
-
Foreign nationals in CT: Namibia is no longer an option for us
-
Load shedding: Ramaphosa only found out about stage six after leaving for Egypt
-
FACTBOX: Struggling South African state-owned firms
-
‘Use water sparingly’: Capetonians warned power cuts could impact water supply
-
Unions say progress made amid go-slow at Durban mortuary
-
Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson (61) has died
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.