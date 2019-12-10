1 in every 31 children in SA will die before their fifth birthday

This is according to the South African Child Gauge 2019, which was published on Tuesday by the University of Cape Town’s Children’s Institute.

CAPE TOWN - One in every 31 children in South Africa will die before their fifth birthday.

This is according to the South African Child Gauge 2019, which was published on Tuesday by the University of Cape Town’s Children’s Institute.

This 14th annual review of the situation of children in the country explores how the early investment in child and adolescent health offers the greatest returns.

The report has found over the past 10 years, South Africa has made significant strides in reducing under-five mortality and deaths due to HIV has decreased from 79 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2004 to 32 in 2017.

Research, however, shows most children are still dying from preventable causes such as neonatal conditions, HIV, diarrhoea, pneumonia and injuries.