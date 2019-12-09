World church leaders concerned about women abuse in SA

A high-level delegation of the World Council of Churches is in the country on a social justice mission.

BENONI - World church leaders have raised serious concerns over the scourge of women abuse in South Africa and attacks on foreign nationals.

They kicked off their program with a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Benoni on Monday morning.

The world church leaders have met with Ramaphosa behind closed doors where they expressed their worry about the continued violence against women in the country and the recent attacks on foreign nationals.

The South African Council of Churches’ Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said they had an honest and frank discussion with the president.

“We believe it is necessary that we’re going to be doing this; to have an in-your-face campaign against gender-based violence.”

The Presidency’s Khusela Diko said the president welcomed the church leaders’ intervention.

“The meeting went very well. The president appreciated the initiative taken by the World Council of Churches to seek to engage with South Africans on issues of what they call social justice.”

The World Council of Churches will also meet with the home affairs minister on Monday to discuss how refugees who want to leave the country can be assisted.

#SACC [WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa in a meeting with members of the world council of churches in Benoni this morning. TK pic.twitter.com/7d0f5CrwV0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 9, 2019