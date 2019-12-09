Table Mountain Cableway: Visitors get stuck amid power cuts
The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company said power surges may have caused the failure of its generator.
CAPE TOWN - The impact of load shedding is being felt across the country, as Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) on Monday confirmed that visitors got stuck on top of the mountain.
In a statement on Monday evening, TMACC said: “TMACC can confirm that visitors who were stuck on the top of the mountain earlier today, when our backup generator failed to kick into gear, are now being safely brought down from the mountain. Power surges are believed to have caused the failure of our generator.”
Meanwhile, visitors who were at the bottom were offered free tickets for an alternative day after the incident.
“Our technical team is monitoring the impact of the sudden implementation of stage 6 load shedding, to best accommodate our visitors in a safe and responsible manner. We are doing everything within our power to make sure that any visitor's experience of Table Mountain is a positive one, even under these extreme conditions.”
This came after Eskom announced it would move to stage 6 load shedding from stage 2 on Monday.
This means that the power company will cut 6,000 megawatts from the national grid.
In a statement on Monday, Eskom explained: “We regret and sincerely apologise that stage 4 load shedding will move to stage 6 load shedding as from 18:00 today, as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station, impacting additional generation supply. The heavy rains have caused coal handling and operational problems at several power stations.”
