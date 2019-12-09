Several wounded after JHB High Court shooting

Police are on the scene gathering evidence following the shooting, which took place after a group of prisoners attempted to escape.

JOHANNESBURG - Police on Monday confirmed several people were wounded at the High Court in Johannesburg following a shooting.

It’s understood a scuffle broke out between police and a group of prisoners, who managed to escape on Monday afternoon.

The majority of those prisoners have reportedly been arrested, but it’s believed one of them is still on the run.

Police are on the scene gathering evidence following the shooting.