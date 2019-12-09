SACP congress to assess progress on implementation of resolutions

The congress is aimed at reviewing the implementation of resolutions taken since the SACP’s national congress two years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) is expected to begin its special national congress on Monday with discussions centring on whether the party is ready to contest the next general elections and if its leaders should be allowed to serve in Cabinet.

The SACP’s spokesperson Alex Mashilo said there were a number of issues that would be discussed at the national congress.

“Congress will pay attention to the reality prevailing at the current moment. Unemployment has risen, poverty and inequality remain entrenched,” he said.

Mashilo said the decision taken by the congress two years ago to contest future elections, would also come under focus.

“The resolution called for the reconfiguration of the alliance and the SACP to lead a process to establish a popular left front. What the special national congress will do is to assess progress in the implementation of that resolution,” he said.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that some delegates at the congress wanted SACP secretary general Blade Nzimande to choose between leading the party and serving in Cabinet.