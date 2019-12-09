SACP congress to assess progress on implementation of resolutions
The congress is aimed at reviewing the implementation of resolutions taken since the SACP’s national congress two years ago.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) is expected to begin its special national congress on Monday with discussions centring on whether the party is ready to contest the next general elections and if its leaders should be allowed to serve in Cabinet.
The congress is aimed at reviewing the implementation of resolutions taken since the SACP’s national congress two years ago.
The SACP’s spokesperson Alex Mashilo said there were a number of issues that would be discussed at the national congress.
“Congress will pay attention to the reality prevailing at the current moment. Unemployment has risen, poverty and inequality remain entrenched,” he said.
Mashilo said the decision taken by the congress two years ago to contest future elections, would also come under focus.
“The resolution called for the reconfiguration of the alliance and the SACP to lead a process to establish a popular left front. What the special national congress will do is to assess progress in the implementation of that resolution,” he said.
The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that some delegates at the congress wanted SACP secretary general Blade Nzimande to choose between leading the party and serving in Cabinet.
More in Politics
-
ANC stalwart Ben Turok dies
-
Maimane on a path that could change the face of politics
-
DA: Placing Tshwane under administration ANC’s plan to access City’s fiscus
-
Tshwane ANC to challenge court ruling on Mokgalapa, Mathebe ousting
-
Newcastle mayor defends decision to fire over 200 workers
-
Magashule’s office was used to source funds from businesses, inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.