SA’s Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe

JOHANNESBURG - Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe 2019.

The pageant saw young women from 90 countries and territories flaunt their style and heart at this year's Miss Universe stage.

The pageant was hosted at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, USA, with Steve Harvey as the host of the event.

The 26-year-old is the third South African to be crowned miss universe; the first being Margaret Gardiner in 1978 and the second being Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2017.