Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo ready to make tough decisions
The troubled state-owned entity has been placed under administration with immediate effect while the interim board has been axed.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo admits the task of stabilising the state company is daunting, but he said it was possible.
The troubled state-owned entity has been placed under administration with immediate effect while the interim board has been axed.
The action comes off the back of the Auditor-General’s latest report which named the parastatal as one of the top offenders when it comes to irregular expenditure in the public sector.
Mpondo has a track record having worked with public institutions before, including South African Express and South African Airways.
He was also involved in project management for the transport department during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
Mphondo's latest task, the cleaning up of Prasa, is sure to be a challenging one and he doesn’t plan to waste any time.
“Twelve months is not a long period of time, so we need to be targeted with our decisions.”
Among his duties will be a review of Prasa’s organisational design and business model, as well as ensuring there are consequences for those found guilty of mismanagement in the past.
Mpondo has been given 12 months to execute the plan to stabilise the company after which a permanent board will then be appointed to take over.
More in Business
-
Rand weaker as power cuts weigh on sentiment
-
Petra Diamonds halts SA operations over power cuts
-
Minister Mchunu announces massive cuts to ministers' perks
-
Governments struggle to turn around loss-making airlines in Africa
-
Mbalula: Placing Prasa under administration will get it back on track
-
Eskom: Load shedding could be around for two more years
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.