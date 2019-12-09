Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo ready to make tough decisions

The troubled state-owned entity has been placed under administration with immediate effect while the interim board has been axed.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo admits the task of stabilising the state company is daunting, but he said it was possible.

The action comes off the back of the Auditor-General’s latest report which named the parastatal as one of the top offenders when it comes to irregular expenditure in the public sector.

Mpondo has a track record having worked with public institutions before, including South African Express and South African Airways.

He was also involved in project management for the transport department during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Mphondo's latest task, the cleaning up of Prasa, is sure to be a challenging one and he doesn’t plan to waste any time.

“Twelve months is not a long period of time, so we need to be targeted with our decisions.”

Among his duties will be a review of Prasa’s organisational design and business model, as well as ensuring there are consequences for those found guilty of mismanagement in the past.

Mpondo has been given 12 months to execute the plan to stabilise the company after which a permanent board will then be appointed to take over.