‘Our cars were gone’: Holidaymakers recall Centurion floods

Several parts of the province have been hit by heavy flooding after heavy downpours overnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are being urged to remain vigilant, with more rain expected over the next 48 hours.

Several parts of the province have been hit by heavy flooding after heavy downpours overnight.

Scores of people had to be rescued from the Centurion Lake Hotel on Monday afternoon when the water level rapidly rose following heavy rain.

Greg Burke, from Australia, said he was surprised to experience flooding in what he expected to be a warm climate in Gauteng.

“I didn’t expect this one. I think I was a bit surprised at how quickly the water level came up.”

#Centurion Rescue operations at the Centurion Lake Hotel. KM pic.twitter.com/sFcLH604SA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 9, 2019

This woman from Durban said she had an emotionally draining day.

“We saw a video on Twitter, and we realised that it looked like our cars. When we went down to parking, we realised it was gone. Our cars were gone in the parking.”

While the majority of the guests at the hotel have been rescued, bridges and some roads remain flooded in the Centurion CBD.