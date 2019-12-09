Moloto Road head-on collision claims two lives
The bus was carrying passengers, mostly headed to work near KwaMhlanga.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have died after a bus and a truck collided on Moloto Road on Monday morning.
Eighteen others were injured, 12 of them seriously.
The bus was carrying passengers, mostly headed to work near KwaMhlanga.
Mpumalanga safety department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said: “There was a head-on collision between an articulated truck and a bus. Two people sustained critical injuries and as a result, they died while they were being rushed to nearby hospitals.”
The R573 Moloto Road has been dubbed the "road of death" - thanks to many crashes over the years.
Last month, two people died and 39 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned on that stretch.
Six people also lost their lives earlier this year during a head-on collision with a cash-in-transit van and a bus.
Another fatal road accident on Moloto Road as truck collides head on with a bus claiming two lives this morning. @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/w36HBk0nB7— Isaac Mahlangu (@IsaacPat) December 9, 2019
Another #Putco Bus From Gembok in Kwandebele Mpumalanaga.— Dj Saintphonic wa Thee Motives (@Dj_Saintphonic) December 9, 2019
Unfortunately no one Died 40 injured Moloto Road R573 pic.twitter.com/Bd6EHKnZKw
@MbalulaFikile Moloto road is finishing amaNdebele. pic.twitter.com/VxxTxazQSJ— Dr Mntungwa (@ChrisZakes) December 9, 2019
