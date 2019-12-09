View all in Latest
Moloto Road head-on collision claims two lives

The bus was carrying passengers, mostly headed to work near KwaMhlanga.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two people have died after a bus and a truck collided on Moloto Road on Monday morning.

Eighteen others were injured, 12 of them seriously.

The bus was carrying passengers, mostly headed to work near KwaMhlanga.

Mpumalanga safety department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said: “There was a head-on collision between an articulated truck and a bus. Two people sustained critical injuries and as a result, they died while they were being rushed to nearby hospitals.”

The R573 Moloto Road has been dubbed the "road of death" - thanks to many crashes over the years.

Last month, two people died and 39 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned on that stretch.

Six people also lost their lives earlier this year during a head-on collision with a cash-in-transit van and a bus.

