MissUniverse tops global trends as SA’s Zozibini Tunzi shines

JOHANNESBURG - Congratulatory messages continued to pour in on Monday from around the world for newly crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

Tunzi won the hearts of millions at the 68th Miss Universe in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. She became the third South African to win the title and would take over from miss Phillippines’ Catriona Gray.



The hashtag #MissUniverse topped global trends with fans and world-renowned names celebrating South Africa’s very own Tunzi.

TV host Oprah Winfrey congratulated her and invited her to visit the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls

in South Africa.

Congratulations Miss South Africa, the new Miss Universe @zozitunzi! Agree with you...leadership is the most powerful thing we should be teaching young women today. We welcome your visit to #OWLAG, our Leadership Academy for Girls 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 https://t.co/YL0NeO40QU — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 9, 2019

Comedian Trevor Noah hailed Tunzi on representing the country and herself in a truly regal manner.

Congratulations @zozitunzi on representing SA and yourself in a truly regal manner. So so so proud. #MissUniverse2019 #SouthAfrica #Mzansi — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) December 9, 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa also joined in saying he hoped children the world over would see their faces reflected in Tunzi.

“Zozibini Tunzi’s achievement is one that fills all South Africans with pride, beginning with the humble village of Tsolo in the Eastern Cape which has produced an extraordinary woman and a global voice for gender equality,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The president added: “She is flying not only our national flag but also the banner for the global struggle against gender inequality and the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide. Zozibini’s call for the development of girls as the leaders of tomorrow and the empowerment of black girls in particular is one that should resonate and inspire action for gender equality in all societies around the world.”

Tunzi was expected to move to New York next year to take on the duties that come along with the title.

