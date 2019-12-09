Minister Mchunu announces massive cuts to ministers' perks

Like many South Africans, the time had come for ministers - whose excesses were often tax-payer funded - to tighten their belts.

TSHWANE - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has announced proposed changes to the Ministerial Handbook, which included a R700,000 cap on new cars for ministers.

The minister made the announcement at a briefing in Pretoria on Monday.

The handbook was controversially used by ministers in the past to justify lavish travel and car expenses, while the country's economic growth remained stagnant and unemployment continued to rise.

Like many South Africans, the time had come for ministers - whose excesses were often taxpayer-funded - to tighten their belts. Mchunu described the proposed cutbacks by the executive as sacrifices.

The members and their spouses travelling by plane should also sit in economy class for all official domestic flights – this also applied to international travel where the trip was less than two hours.

Mchunu said the state would no longer bear any costs in respect of security upgrades done at the member’s private residence.

The minister said the department would be talking with their counterparts at the provincial level to implement similar cost-cutting measures.