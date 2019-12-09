Maimane on a path that could 'change the face of politics'
Mmusi Maimane said he would spend the next few months talking to South Africans about what kind of organisation they want.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has told Eyewitness News that he is working on a movement that could change the face of politics come the next general elections.
He resigned from the DA in October after the party’s dismal showing at this year’s polls, saying the organisation was no longer the vehicle best suited to advance the vision of one South Africa for all.
Maimane And Herman Mashaba have launched what they call the People’s Dialogue - a platform which they say would be used to discuss how to forge a better future for South Africa.
But call it what you want - a dialogue, political platform, political discussion - history has shown that these are a prelude to political party formations.
Mamphela Ramphele started off with such discussions before launching AgangSA and so did Makhosi Khoza before birthing Adec.
But Maimane insists the country needs a new movement.
He said the political dialogues could birth a political party to contest in the 2024 elections.
WATCH: Full interview: EWN sits down with Mmusi Maimane
