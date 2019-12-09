Load shedding: Ramaphosa to visit Egypt while Eskom crisis deepens

Ramaphosa will be visiting Egypt, where he’ll participate in the inaugural session of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development.

JOHANNESBURG - At a time when South Africans are calling for decisive leadership over the power crisis, the Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be leaving the country on Tuesday.

* Eskom takes it up two notches and announces stage 6 load shedding

Ramaphosa will be visiting Egypt, where he’ll participate in the inaugural session of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development.

“The official visit will provide president Ramaphosa an opportunity to engage with President Fatah El-Sisi on further strengthening and deepening the good bilateral political and economic relations between South Africa and Egypt,” a statement reads.

That announcement was made about half an hour after Eskom announced stage 6 load shedding.

• How to check your load shedding schedule

The state utility said it would cut 6,000 megawatts from the national grid as heavy rain and flooding triggered failures at its Medupi Power Station.

It’s the fifth consecutive day of rolling blackouts and Eskom has once again apologised to South Africa.

Meanwhile, Petra Diamonds has confirmed it received a notification from Eskom, asking it to reduce its load to the essential level.

As a result, it has announced it’s in the process of halting its mining operations in South Africa.

Petra Diamonds said all production, hoisting and processing have stopped with immediate effect at its operations in Cullinan, Finsch and Koffiefontein.

The company is removing all miners underground.

“Petra will update the market as soon as it receives a further notification as to how long the load curtailment will last, and therefore what impact this is likely to have upon the Company's production performance,” the company said in a statement.