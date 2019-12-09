Joburg emergency services on high alert as rainy weather continues
On Sunday, Johannesburg emergency services rescued a 60-year-old woman from a bridge in Ivory Park after she got stuck while trying to cross a river.
JOHANNESBURG - The rainy weather is set to continue until at least Wednesday and in Johannesburg, emergency services are on high alert on Monday.
The weather service is warning of possible flooding in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West.
Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said teams were dispatched again on Monday morning.
“We continue to monitor most of our low-lying areas and informal settlements. We also want to encourage our motorists to adhere to safe following distance.”
