‘High chance’ of load shedding this week

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that the risk of load shedding remains high for the week as a result of a shortage of capacity.

The state-owned utility implemented stage 2 load shedding on Sunday until 11 pm.

Eskom said the system remained vulnerable and unreliable after losing additional units on Sunday.

The cash-strapped utility said the loss of units resulted in an increase of diesel and water usage, leading to the inability to conserve both resources to minimise power cuts.

Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said: “We had load shedding over the weekend and there’s a high chance that it will remain for the week and as soon as we have more information into what stage we will implement, we will ensure that we communicate that to the public.”

