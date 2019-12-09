‘High chance’ of load shedding this week
Eskom said the system remained vulnerable and unreliable after losing additional units on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that the risk of load shedding remains high for the week as a result of a shortage of capacity.
The state-owned utility implemented stage 2 load shedding on Sunday until 11 pm.
Eskom said the system remained vulnerable and unreliable after losing additional units on Sunday.
The cash-strapped utility said the loss of units resulted in an increase of diesel and water usage, leading to the inability to conserve both resources to minimise power cuts.
Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said: “We had load shedding over the weekend and there’s a high chance that it will remain for the week and as soon as we have more information into what stage we will implement, we will ensure that we communicate that to the public.”
More in Business
-
Rescue team estimates 3 or 4 days to rescue trapped miners at Orkney mine
-
Rand steady shielded by trade deal optimism
-
Unemployment, inequality still a concern as ILO African regional meeting ends
-
Canada sheds 71,000 jobs in November
-
Eskom could implement load shedding throughout the weekend
-
The big shortcoming: A grumpy 2020 for global growth
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.