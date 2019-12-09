Family hopes to have Desmond Tutu back home this week
The struggle icon was hospitalised at a Cape Town hospital last week for a recurring infection.
CAPE TOWN - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s family is hoping he’ll be discharged from the hospital this week.
In a statement, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said his family hoped to have him home this week.
The 88-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner has been in and out of hospital over the past few years for a similar infection.
The Tutu family has expressed enormous gratitude to all who have sent their love and prayers.
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba last week visited Tutu in hospital and said he found him “lucid” and “engaging”.
