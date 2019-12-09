Families to identify their loved ones after Tau Lekoa Mine tragedy
Xolani Meva, Lungile Nyawose, Katleho Nthibane and Karabo Mabuthile died at shaft number 10 following a rockfall caused by tremor on Friday.
ORKNEY - The families of the four miners who died underground at the Tau Lekoa Mine are expected to arrive in the North West on Monday to identify their loved ones.
Xolani Meva, Lungile Nyawose, Katleho Nthibane and Karabo Mabuthile died at shaft number 10 following a rockfall caused by tremor on Friday.
Their colleague, who was rescued shortly after the incident, is recovering in hospital.
The families of the mineworkers will be travelling from the Free State, Eastern Cape and Gauteng to identify their loved ones.
The bodies of the miners were recovered on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday after being trapped underground since Friday.
The National Union of Mineworkers said it was would assist the families.
The union’s Vuyisani Legesi said: “After the identification of the bodies, we will pick a date for the memorial service.”
The mine's management has sent its condolences to the families of the miners.
Deadly accidents involving miners are common in South Africa, which has the deepest mines in the world.
Last year, 81 people died in the country's mines, according to the Department of Mineral Resources.
