Eskom takes it up two notches and announces stage 6 load shedding
Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 6pm on Monday, 9 December. Here's what you need to know.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom on Monday announced stage 6 load shedding which will be implemented from 6pm on Monday.
The power utility said: “We regret and sincerely apologise that stage 4 load shedding will move to stage 6 load shedding as from 18:00 today, as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station, impacting additional generation supply.”
• How to check your load shedding schedule
Eskom added that stage 6 load shedding “was no cause for concern”. Stage 6 load shedding means that 6,000 megawatts will be shed.
“Eskom's emergency response command centre and technical teams will be working through the night to restore units as soon as possible. Eskom is working closely with large players to assist with further load curtailment,” a statement reads.
Comments
comments powered by Disqus
