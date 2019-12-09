Eskom: Load shedding could be around for two more years

The power utility has been implementing blackouts since last week Thursday, citing wet coal and vulnerable and unreliable system among their reasons.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Despite its efforts to minimise the risk of load shedding and repairing its power systems, Eskom said the country could experience two more years of power cuts.

Speaking on the Gushwell Brooks show on Sunday, deputy spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said the power station units haven't been properly maintained for a number of years.

Mothae said getting the system to be reliable and in good shape to operate effectively would take some time.

“The bigger issue is because we have not maintained our power station units over many years. It is going to take some time to get to a state where they are more reliable. Currently, the system is very vulnerable and unpredictable.”

Mothae said they were working on having a more predictable system in the long run, adding that it might take some time.

“We are working around, making sure that in the long term we have a more predictable system. But it will take some time to get to that point. We’re talking about two years and we’d have to live with potential load shedding.”

TOURISM SEASON

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde told EWN load shedding has the power to bring the province’s tourism sector to its knees.

Every year, the Western Cape welcomes millions of tourists, especially during the summer holidays.

But this festive season, tourists like locals, could feel the effects load shedding.

Alan Winde is not impressed: “The message I have received from Eskom is that they’re trying to get us out of this. But load shedding in the middle of your tourism season doesn’t work at all.”