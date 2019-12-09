Eskom: Load shedding could be around for two more years
The power utility has been implementing blackouts since last week Thursday, citing wet coal and vulnerable and unreliable system among their reasons.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Despite its efforts to minimise the risk of load shedding and repairing its power systems, Eskom said the country could experience two more years of power cuts.
Speaking on the Gushwell Brooks show on Sunday, deputy spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said the power station units haven't been properly maintained for a number of years.
The power utility has been implementing blackouts since last week Thursday, citing wet coal and, a vulnerable and unreliable system, among their reasons.
Mothae said getting the system to be reliable and in good shape to operate effectively would take some time.
“The bigger issue is because we have not maintained our power station units over many years. It is going to take some time to get to a state where they are more reliable. Currently, the system is very vulnerable and unpredictable.”
Mothae said they were working on having a more predictable system in the long run, adding that it might take some time.
“We are working around, making sure that in the long term we have a more predictable system. But it will take some time to get to that point. We’re talking about two years and we’d have to live with potential load shedding.”
TOURISM SEASON
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde told EWN load shedding has the power to bring the province’s tourism sector to its knees.
Every year, the Western Cape welcomes millions of tourists, especially during the summer holidays.
But this festive season, tourists like locals, could feel the effects load shedding.
Alan Winde is not impressed: “The message I have received from Eskom is that they’re trying to get us out of this. But load shedding in the middle of your tourism season doesn’t work at all.”
More in Business
-
Prasa placed under administration
-
Rand weak; focus on global cues ahead of U.S. tariff deadline
-
Dark Monday: From stage 2 to stage 4 load shedding
-
Families to identify their loved ones after Tau Lekoa Mine tragedy
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Eskom, SAA, Prasa - we'll do what we must to save them
-
‘High chance’ of load shedding this week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.