Archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu discharged from hospital

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said he returned home with instructions to rest.

FILE: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Picture: @TutuLegacy/Twitter
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu was discharged from hospital in Cape Town on Monday.

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said he returned home with instructions to rest.

The Archbishop spent six days in hospital undergoing treatment for a recurring infection.

Timeline

