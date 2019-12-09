Dark Monday: From stage 2 to stage 4 load shedding
Eskom it said it lost additional units at some of its power stations.
JOHANNESBURG - The situation on the electricity front is not getting any better with Eskom now announcing it will implement stage 4 load shedding again from 10 am on Monday morning.
The overwhelmed utility had planned to roll out stage 2 until 11 pm.
But it said it lost additional units at some of its power stations.
Eskom has warned that load shedding could continue for the rest of the week.
We regret that due to additional loss of units at our power stations, Stage 2 loadshedding will move to Stage 4 as from 10:00 to 23:00#Loadshedding@News24 @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @CityofCT @eThekwiniM @CityofJoburgZA @TrafficSA @ewnupdates @SABCNewsOnline— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 9, 2019
More in Business
-
Families to identify their loved ones after Tau Lekoa Mine tragedy
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Eskom, SAA, Prasa - we'll do what we must to save them
-
‘High chance’ of load shedding this week
-
Rescue team estimates 3 or 4 days to rescue trapped miners at Orkney mine
-
Rand steady shielded by trade deal optimism
-
Unemployment, inequality still a concern as ILO African regional meeting ends
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.