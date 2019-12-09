View all in Latest
Dark Monday: From stage 2 to stage 4 load shedding

Eskom it said it lost additional units at some of its power stations.

26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The situation on the electricity front is not getting any better with Eskom now announcing it will implement stage 4 load shedding again from 10 am on Monday morning.

The overwhelmed utility had planned to roll out stage 2 until 11 pm.

But it said it lost additional units at some of its power stations.

Eskom has warned that load shedding could continue for the rest of the week.

• How to check your load shedding schedule

Timeline

Comments

