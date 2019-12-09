View all in Latest
Christopher Panayiotou's father shot dead in Uitenhage

Costa Panayiotou was shot in Uitenhage in the early hours of Monday morning in an alleged attempted hijacking.

Costa Panayiotou, Christopher Panayiotou's father, in court during his son's appearance on 20 May 2015. Picture: EWN.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape police are investigating the killing of convicted murderer Christopher Panayiotou's father and the abduction of a woman he was travelling with.

Costa Panayiotou was shot in Uitenhage in the early hours of Monday morning in an alleged attempted hijacking.

The police's Majola Nkohli said: “I can confirm that he was shot outside the shop in the early hours of this morning and his vehicle was stolen. A lady was abducted in the process.”

The vehicle has since been found but there's no trace of the woman.

Christopher was found to have orchestrated the murder of his wife Jayde in 2015.

He's serving a jail term for his part in her killing.

