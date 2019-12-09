Centurion floods: What you need to know to keep your loved ones safe
Gauteng province has been experiencing heavy downpours since last week, with the SA Weather Service warning that the rainfall would continue at least until Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG – Torrential rains and flooding in Gauteng on Monday led to the closure of several roads in Centurion and Mamelodi in Tshwane.
The province has been experiencing heavy downpours since last week, with the South African Weather Service warning at the weekend that the rainfall would continue at least until Wednesday.
**HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: **
Tshwane Emergency Services told Eyewitness News on Monday that at least five people were rescued from severe flooding in Centurion. Two people were rescued from their car, while three others were rescued from an informal settlement near SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium after they were trapped in floodwaters.
There was also the evacuation of guests and staff at Centurion Lake Hotel after heavy flooding on the ground floor. At least 70 people were being evacuated from the hotel.
#Centurion Rescue operations at the Centurion Lake Hotel. KM pic.twitter.com/sFcLH604SA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 9, 2019
Military choppers were used to rescue people who were stuck in the hotel since Monday morning. And while there were no deaths reported from the floods, emergency services across Gauteng remained on high alert.
#CenturionFlashFloods Centurion Lake Hotel pic.twitter.com/3h8px8HN5U— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 9, 2019
FLOOD SAFETY TIPS:
• Avoid low-lying bridges during a flood.
• If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon the vehicle and climb to higher ground.
• Don’t drive on a road if it is totally covered by water and you cannot see the road surface (you do not know how deep it is or if the road has been washed away).
• Be especially cautious at night when it harder to recognise flood dangers.
• Avoid low spots, like ditches, basements, or underpasses. These become extremely dangerous during a flash flood.
• In case of an emergency, you can contact the Tshwane Emergency Service on 107.
Velmore Hotel Erasmia. #CenturionFlashFloods pic.twitter.com/8JYjlLIE8t— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 9, 2019
**ROADS TO AVOID IN CENTURION: **
• West Avenue at SuperSport Park;
• Lenchen Noord en Suid;
• End & Rabie;
• Wes laan;
• Nelmapius;
• Lyttelton road;
• Samrand road;
• Jean Avenue;
• Pothole on Hendrik Verwoerd bridge;
• John Vorster to Lake Hotel on Hendrik Verwoerd;
• Ruimte/ R55;
• Apiesdoring at Amberfield College; and
• Aletta/ Louise Street Rooihuiskraal.
