Centurion floods: 5 people rescued as wet weather persists
Parts of the town were flooded with several roads completely covered as rainy weather conditions continued in Gauteng.
TSHWANE - Tshwane Emergency Services on Monday said they had rescued at least five people from severe flooding in Centurion.
Parts of the town were flooded with several roads completely covered, as rainy weather conditions continued in Gauteng.
Two people were rescued from their car, while three people were rescued from an informal settlement near SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium.
Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said: “Road users should not attempt to cross the two low water bridges and any other stream where the water has swelled above normal. They should rather use alternative routes.”
Tshwane residents were urged to avoid central Centurion while emergency services attempted to clean up the area.
#FloodSafety Avoid low water bridges. Low water bridge at Lenchen and West Street at 06:00 pic.twitter.com/yvvWDGJJ2v— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) December 9, 2019
Meanwhile, heavy rains were expected to persist until at least Wednesday.
The Department of Water and Sanitation urged Gauteng residents to avoid crossing flooded rivers and bridges over the next 48 hours. The department said it was ready to open sluice gates to release water from the dams that were full to avoid any possible flooding.
“We must always remember that the rain in Gauteng is primary slow rather to the north-west. We are still waiting for the flow that comes from the catchment areas in Northern Cape, Free State, North West, as well as Mpumalanga,” said spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.
[WATCH] This is the current state of the Roodeplaat Dam due to the Gauteng weekend rainfall.— Water&SanitationRSA (@DWS_RSA) December 8, 2019
Follow our page for an update of the Dam's level. pic.twitter.com/8y7j1dZw0T
While there were no deaths reported, emergency services across Gauteng remained on high alert.
Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the following roads:
• West Avenue at SuperSport Park
• Lenchen Noord en Suid
• End & Rabie
• Wes laan
• Nelmapius
• Lyttelton road
• Samrand road
• Jean Avenue
• Pothole on Hendrik Verwoerd bridge
• John Vorster to Lake Hotel on Hendrik Verwoerd
• Ruimte/ R55
• Apiesdoring at Amberfield College
• Aletta/ Louise Street Rooihuiskraal
Low water bridges at #CapitalPark and Rabie and End streets are closed due to flooding #FloodSafety pic.twitter.com/c4UMSJO2Hu— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) December 8, 2019
These floods in Centurion are no joke.— On_The_Phipps_Side (@HariOmIsLife) December 9, 2019
Imagining coming out of the office and your car was stolen by a river. Explain that to the insurance people#CenturionFlashFloods #Centurion #flooding pic.twitter.com/lN6anpa0zm
#CenturionFlashFloods Motorist taking chances... pic.twitter.com/ZvpajDP8TZ— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 9, 2019
