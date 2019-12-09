ANC stalwart Ben Turok dies

His family said Turok died in the early hours of Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) veteran Professor Ben Turok has died. The former anti-apartheid activist was 92.

“The Turok family are very sad to announce the passing of Ben Turok, their much-loved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, in the early hours of Monday, 9 December, aged 92.”

