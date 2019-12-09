15 beaches in the Cape where lost children will easily be reunited with parents

The tag system will be implemented at 15 beaches to help reunite lost children on priority beach days.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has rolled out its Identikidz project, a beach safety programme for the festive season.

The tag system will be implemented at 15 beaches to help reunite lost children on priority beach days. It will run over 16 days: 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 25, 26, 28, 29 and 31 December 2019. 1, 2, 4, 5, 11 and 12 January 2020.

Children who arrive at beaches will be registered and issued with an identification armband.

During the festive season last year, more than 100,000 children were tagged at beaches, a 132% increase on the previous year.

Mayco member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said 535 children were reunited with their families.

“It provides peace of mind to parents on busy beach days when children can easily become lost in a crowd. It also helps to reunite children faster with their families.”

The Identikidz project will be implemented at the following beaches: Muizenberg, Fish Hoek, Strandfontein, Gordon’s Bay, Strand, Monwabisi, Harmony Park, Mnandi, Big Bay, Sea Point and the surrounding area, Silwerstroom, Camps Bay, Lagoon Beach, Melkbosstrand, Milnerton Beach.