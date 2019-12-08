View all in Latest
Weather service warns of more heavy rainfall to continue in GP until Monday

The province has been experiencing heavy downpours since Thursday.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Sunday warned that heavy rainfall in Gauteng was set to continue until Monday.

The province has been experiencing heavy downpours since Thursday.

The weather service also warned residents of possible flooding.

SAWS forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said: “We are still expecting more rainfall and we have issued out a watch for possible flooding in Gauteng, the western parts of Mpumalanga, as well as the eastern parts of the North West province.”

