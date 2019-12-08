Weather service warns of more heavy rainfall to continue in GP until Monday
The province has been experiencing heavy downpours since Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Sunday warned that heavy rainfall in Gauteng was set to continue until Monday.
The weather service also warned residents of possible flooding.
SAWS forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said: “We are still expecting more rainfall and we have issued out a watch for possible flooding in Gauteng, the western parts of Mpumalanga, as well as the eastern parts of the North West province.”
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 8.12.2019 pic.twitter.com/misDzFq7Qq— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 8, 2019
Watch:08/12/2019 12h00 TO:09/12/2019 23h00 Flooding- Persistent rainfall may result in road flooding in places over Gauteng today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday).— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 8, 2019
Mid-morning satellite image (08 December 2019). The cloudy and rainy weather is expected to continue in the north-eastern province again today. Similar conditions are expected along the east coast today. Stay safe. Keep a safe following distance when travelling. pic.twitter.com/t90M3jrzB8— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 8, 2019
