Stage 1, then 2 – load shedding not over on Sunday

Eskom has been implementing rolling blackouts across the country, saying they are necessary to create capacity to replenish water reserves.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has implemented stage one load shedding which is expected to last until 9 am on Sunday morning.



Stage 2 will then kick in from 9 am until 11 pm on Sunday.

Rotational power cuts were implemented since Thursday when Eskom lost several generating units.

The power utility has also attributed the power cuts to wet coal.