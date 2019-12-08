Stage 1, then 2 – load shedding not over on Sunday
Eskom has been implementing rolling blackouts across the country, saying they are necessary to create capacity to replenish water reserves.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has implemented stage one load shedding which is expected to last until 9 am on Sunday morning.
Stage 2 will then kick in from 9 am until 11 pm on Sunday.
Rotational power cuts were implemented since Thursday when Eskom lost several generating units.
The power utility has also attributed the power cuts to wet coal.
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 7, 2019
Date: 07 December 2019
Stage 2 rotational loadshedding will shift to Stage 1 from 23:00 tonight until 09:00 on Sunday and will move back to Stage 2 from 09:00 until 23:00 on Sunday evening @SABCNewsOnline @IOL @TimesLIVE @eNCA @ewnupdates @SAgovnews pic.twitter.com/XeSwWGxc4H
