Power restored to Bryanston & surrounding areas after substation explosion

Many people were left without power for hours after the feeder board was damaged in the blast.

Bryanston and the surrounding areas in Johannesburg on Saturday 7 December 2019 experienced power outages after an explosion at Brynorth substation. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - With load shedding continuing, the City of Johannesburg on Sunday said it had restored power at Brynorth and surrounding areas.

Eskom implemented stage two load shedding, which was expected to last until 11 pm.

Power supply was affected at the Johannesburg suburbs after an explosion at Brynorth substation on Saturday. Many people were left without power for hours after the feeder board was damaged in the blast.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Magena said: “Our team did really well and managed to work very hard to ensure that we restore power earlier than expected. We had thought that power would be back only after 24 hours, but we managed to put a formidable team together to deal with the issue as quickly as possible.”

