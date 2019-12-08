Power restored to Bryanston & surrounding areas after substation explosion
Many people were left without power for hours after the feeder board was damaged in the blast.
JOHANNESBURG - With load shedding continuing, the City of Johannesburg on Sunday said it had restored power at Brynorth and surrounding areas.
Eskom implemented stage two load shedding, which was expected to last until 11 pm.
Power supply was affected at the Johannesburg suburbs after an explosion at Brynorth substation on Saturday. Many people were left without power for hours after the feeder board was damaged in the blast.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Magena said: “Our team did really well and managed to work very hard to ensure that we restore power earlier than expected. We had thought that power would be back only after 24 hours, but we managed to put a formidable team together to deal with the issue as quickly as possible.”
More in Local
-
Weather service warns of more heavy rainfall to continue in GP until Monday
-
N12 flooding brings Potch traffic to standstill, more rains expected
-
DA: Placing Tshwane under administration ANC’s plan to access City’s fiscus
-
Do you know these men? Footage of suspected arsonists released, R100k reward
-
Names of 4 deceased Tau Lekoa miners released
-
Bodies of EC grandmother and teen granddaughters found in a river
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.