NUM calls for drastic action as probe into Tau Lekoa deaths underway

Five miners were trapped underground when a tremor led to a rock fall on Friday. One man has survived while the last of the four deceased was brought to surface on Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called for drastic action after the deaths of four mineworkers at the Tau Lekoa mine in the North West.

The men were trapped inside a shaft following a seismic event on Friday afternoon.

They have all now been brought to the surface after their bodies were recovered this weekend.

Affected families have been at the mine since the accident happened.

The NUM says the mine should involve all parties including families in its probe.

The union's Vuyisani Lengesi says, “The investigation will start now. Whatever went wrong in that particular working place will be determined by the investigation.”

One employee is recovering in hospital after he was rescued on Friday.