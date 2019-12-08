NUM calls for drastic action as probe into Tau Lekoa deaths underway
Five miners were trapped underground when a tremor led to a rock fall on Friday. One man has survived while the last of the four deceased was brought to surface on Sunday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called for drastic action after the deaths of four mineworkers at the Tau Lekoa mine in the North West.
The men were trapped inside a shaft following a seismic event on Friday afternoon.
They have all now been brought to the surface after their bodies were recovered this weekend.
Affected families have been at the mine since the accident happened.
The NUM says the mine should involve all parties including families in its probe.
The union's Vuyisani Lengesi says, “The investigation will start now. Whatever went wrong in that particular working place will be determined by the investigation.”
One employee is recovering in hospital after he was rescued on Friday.
More in Local
-
Bodies of 3 EC grandmother and teen granddaughters found in a river
-
CSA board won’t resign but will focus on turning the organisation around
-
Geoff Makhubo: City of Joburg finances in shambles
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 7 December 2019
-
Stage 1, then 2 – load shedding not over on Sunday
-
Body of fourth Tau Lekoa miner brought to surface
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.