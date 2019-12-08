NUM calls for drastic action as probe into Tau Lekoa deaths underway

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
Go

NUM calls for drastic action as probe into Tau Lekoa deaths underway

Five miners were trapped underground when a tremor led to a rock fall on Friday. One man has survived while the last of the four deceased was brought to surface on Sunday morning.

Tau Lekoa Mine in Orkney, North West, where four miners got trapped underground on 6 December 2019 after a tremor caused a rockfall. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
Tau Lekoa Mine in Orkney, North West, where four miners got trapped underground on 6 December 2019 after a tremor caused a rockfall. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
Edwin Ntshidi 17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called for drastic action after the deaths of four mineworkers at the Tau Lekoa mine in the North West.

The men were trapped inside a shaft following a seismic event on Friday afternoon.

They have all now been brought to the surface after their bodies were recovered this weekend.

Affected families have been at the mine since the accident happened.

The NUM says the mine should involve all parties including families in its probe.

The union's Vuyisani Lengesi says, “The investigation will start now. Whatever went wrong in that particular working place will be determined by the investigation.”

One employee is recovering in hospital after he was rescued on Friday.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA