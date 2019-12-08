Names of 4 deceased Tau Lekoa miners released

The bodies of three workers were brought to the surface on Saturday, while the fourth one was recovered early on Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – The Tau Lekoa Mine in the North West has released the names of the four miners who died underground following a rock fall caused by a tremor.

The bodies of three workers were brought to the surface on Saturday, while the fourth one was recovered early on Sunday morning.

One other miner was rescued on Friday and is recovering in hospital.

The four men who died at the mine are:

42-year-old Xolane Meva

32-year-old Mvela Lungiswa

32-year-old Katleho Nthibane

35-year-old Karabo Mathibule

Their bodies have now been transported to a government mortuary in Kroonstad for forensic tests.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM)says the victims’ families will meet at the mine on Monday.

In a short statement, mine management has sent its condolences to the families of the miners and says formal investigations will begin soon.