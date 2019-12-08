Names of 4 deceased Tau Lekoa miners released
The bodies of three workers were brought to the surface on Saturday, while the fourth one was recovered early on Sunday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – The Tau Lekoa Mine in the North West has released the names of the four miners who died underground following a rock fall caused by a tremor.
One other miner was rescued on Friday and is recovering in hospital.
The four men who died at the mine are:
42-year-old Xolane Meva
32-year-old Mvela Lungiswa
32-year-old Katleho Nthibane
35-year-old Karabo Mathibule
Their bodies have now been transported to a government mortuary in Kroonstad for forensic tests.
Meanwhile, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM)says the victims’ families will meet at the mine on Monday.
In a short statement, mine management has sent its condolences to the families of the miners and says formal investigations will begin soon.
