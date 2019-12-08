View all in Latest
N12 flooding brings Potch traffic to standstill, more rains expected

The N12 between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp is flooded in both directions, and traffic has been brought to a complete standstill.

Heavy rains across the country have resulted in flash floods. The N12 between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp is flooded in both directions. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – As heavy rains continue across most parts of the country, the South African Weather service has warned of possible flooding in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West.

The N12 between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp is flooded in both directions, and traffic has been brought to a complete standstill.

A minibus taxi loaded with passengers is stuck in the water, and is unable to move as the rain continues.

Large and heavy vehicles can however be seen trying to navigate their way through the flooded road.

Gauteng has been experiencing heavy downpours since Thursday, and the weather service says the wet weather could continue until Tuesday.

Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said, “We are still expecting more rainfall. We have issued a watch for possible flooding in parts of Gauteng, the western parts of Mpumalanga and eastern parts of the North West province.”

On Friday, residents in the Northern Cape Town of Upington shared videos of cars and building submerged in water following days of relentless rainfall.

The Northern Cape town has been struggling with drought for months.

