N12 flooding brings Potch traffic to standstill, more rains expected
The N12 between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp is flooded in both directions, and traffic has been brought to a complete standstill.
JOHANNESBURG – As heavy rains continue across most parts of the country, the South African Weather service has warned of possible flooding in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West.
A minibus taxi loaded with passengers is stuck in the water, and is unable to move as the rain continues.
Large and heavy vehicles can however be seen trying to navigate their way through the flooded road.
Warning:08/12/2019 14h00 TO:09/12/2019 18h00 Flooding- localized and flash flooding observed over the Tlokwe LM (Potch) of North-West Province (08/12/2019).— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 8, 2019
From Charles Oosthuizen— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) December 8, 2019
Potchefstroom today. pic.twitter.com/fNafNc5MnD
Gauteng has been experiencing heavy downpours since Thursday, and the weather service says the wet weather could continue until Tuesday.
Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said, “We are still expecting more rainfall. We have issued a watch for possible flooding in parts of Gauteng, the western parts of Mpumalanga and eastern parts of the North West province.”
Watch:08/12/2019 12h00 TO:09/12/2019 23h00 Flooding- Persistent rainfall may result in road flooding in places over Gauteng today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday).— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 8, 2019
Watch:08/12/2019 12h00 TO:09/12/2019 23h00 Flooding- due to continuous on-and-off rainfall expected in places over central and eastern half of North-West province today and tomorrow (08-09/12/2019).— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 8, 2019
Watch:08/12/2019 12h00 TO:09/12/2019 23h00 Flooding- is expected over the western Highveld of Mpumalanga today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday).— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 8, 2019
On Friday, residents in the Northern Cape Town of Upington shared videos of cars and building submerged in water following days of relentless rainfall.
The Northern Cape town has been struggling with drought for months.
From Yolandi Esterhuizen— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) December 5, 2019
Flooding in Upington. pic.twitter.com/3WYENyemBG
