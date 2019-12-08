Geoff Makhubo: City of Joburg finances in shambles

Makhubo says Herman Mashaba’s administration is to blame for the billions it’s owed in uncollected revenue.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo says the City’s finances are in shambles.

The mayor has put the blame for the situation on his predecessor Herman Mashaba, saying he has left a mess for him to clean up.

Makhubo says fixing the financial crisis will be a top priority.

He has announced is MMC's.

The mayor says he has a tough task ahead of him when it comes to the City’s finances.

The newly elected mayor says he will work with new finance MMC Jodilee Motongo to come up with a plan.

Makhubo says Herman Mashaba’s administration is to blame for the billions it’s owed in uncollected revenue.

The mayor says he plans to announce ways to address this soon.

