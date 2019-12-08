Lotto Results: Saturday, 7 December 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 7 December 2019 are as follows:

Lotto: 11, 12, 15, 20, 34, 46 Bonus: 27

Lotto Plus 1: 8, 14, 20, 23, 28, 43 Bonus: 37

Lotto Plus 2: 2, 7, 8, 29, 30, 31 Bonus: 26



For more, visit the National Ithuba website.