Do you know these men? Footage of suspected arsonists released, R100k reward
Four suspects were captured in the act on CCTV cameras and Prasa has issued an award of R100,000 to whoever finds them.
CAPE TOWN – The South African Police Service (Saps) and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) specialist investigators are in hot pursuit of arsonists who gutted train carriages at Cape Town’s Train Station.
Eighteen train carriages worth R61 million were set alight two weeks ago.
Prasa has released new CCTV images to encourage the public to come forward with information that could lead to the arrests of the four arsonists.
The attack on the train infrastructure also caused damage to the overhead electrical wiring, resulting in damages to the tune of R154 000.
Fourteen of Cape Town station’s 24 available platforms had to be shut down following last month’s incident.
Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott says they are making progress on the investigation.
“we encourage more individuals and communities to do their civic duties and to come forward with an information about the incident or the persons of interest.”
After assessing the damage to the train carriages, transport minister Fikile Mbalula referred to the crime as "economic sabotage".
WATCH: Suspected arsonists behind November attack at Cape Town Station
