DA: Placing Tshwane under administration ANC’s plan to access City’s fiscus

Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said his department would place the City under administration last week after the ouster of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane says the Gauteng government's plan to put the city under administration is illegal.

Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said his department would place the City under administration last week after the ouster of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa through a motion of no confidence.

However, the Pretoria High Court however reversed that decision after an application by the DA.

The party believes Maile's actions are a ploy by the African National Congress to get its hands on the City’s fiscus in the run-up to the 2021 local government elections.

The DA's Solly Msimanga said, “This is nothing else but a plan to ensure that they get their hands into the cookie jar, and then they can get resources to campaign towards 2021. I can tell you now that since 2016 they have not been able to do door-to-door, because we stopped the EPWP that was used to ensure that they are able to do door-to-door.”

The Tshwane DA’s caucus leader has threatened Maile with legal action.

Maile denied it has anything to do with the recent mayoral chaos in the City.

But Msimanga disputes this, and says it's an attempt by the ANC government wants to hijack the city illegally.

“We are saying that we are ready, and our lawyers are ready and we want him to start the process of Section 139.

When we win in court, we want those who are entrusted with power or authority really take responsibility for how they use that power.”